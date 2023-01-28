I will continue to speak with Russian Federation despite criticism, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to "talk to Russia" despite criticism of his dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TSN.

"Some persons at one time or another could reproach me for dialogue with Russia, but I will continue to talk with the Russian Federation," Macron said during a reception at the Elysee Palace.

According to him, "all countries are responsible for the world order and should contribute to its maintenance." Macron also called on China to oppose the "imperialist war" in Ukraine.

"But who could defend the possibility of a free and stable international order if we turned a blind eye to imperialist war?" Macron added.