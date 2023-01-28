Citizen of Ukraine was killed during shooting in Jerusalem
Among the victims of the latest attacks in Jerusalem is a citizen of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, Censor.net informs.
"The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is deeply concerned and struck by terrible attacks in Jerusalem. Terror and violence against civilians, against children, are unacceptable. We have a sadness that a citizen of Ukraine is among innocent victims," the message reads.
On the eve of the evening in the synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Palestinians shot at least seven people and wounded three more.
On Saturday morning in Eastern Jerusalem, two men suffered gunshot wounds as a result of an armed attack near the Old Town.
