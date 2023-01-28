Russians launched airstrike on Sumy region - RMA

The Russian army on Saturday afternoon struck the border of the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook.

"In the territory of the Sumy region, the Russians directed a hostile blow: according to preliminary information - aviation," - the message reads.

RMA added that as a result of a blow to the city of Seredyna-Buda of the Shostka district, a wall of a two-storey building was destroyed, the building of the sports complex was damaged, the windows were damaged in the kindergarten, and private homes were damaged.

"The consequences are specified. Previously without victims," the administration added.

Read more: Russian invaders continue offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff