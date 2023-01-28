ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10933 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 090 42

Russians launched airstrike on Sumy region - RMA

сумщина,обстріл

The Russian army on Saturday afternoon struck the border of the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook.

"In the territory of the Sumy region, the Russians directed a hostile blow: according to preliminary information - aviation," - the message reads.

RMA added that as a result of a blow to the city of Seredyna-Buda of the Shostka district, a wall of a two-storey building was destroyed, the building of the sports complex was damaged, the windows were damaged in the kindergarten, and private homes were damaged.

"The consequences are specified. Previously without victims," the administration added.

Read more: Russian invaders continue offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Sumska region (1055)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 