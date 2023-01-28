Russian invaders continue offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published prompt information on the Russian invasion of 6:00 p.m. on January 28, 2023.

The report states: "Thirty -nine a Russian large-scale invasion is ongoing. The Russian Federation struck a rocket strike on the civil infrastructure of the city of Konstantinovka of Donetsk region and in total has made more than 15 shelling of rocket launchers. There are casualties among civilians.

The danger of aviation and rocket strikes from the enemy is high throughout Ukraine. Losing a lot of living power, the enemy still continues offensive action in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. At Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, the enemy is defending.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation was without significant changes, and the offensive groups of the enemy were found. At the landfills of the Republic of Belarus, there is a preparation of units of the 6th Rifle Division of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Federation.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired at the mortars of the settlements Hai, Khrinivka, and Mykolaivka of the Chernihiv region and Volfyne, Muravyna, Seredyna Buda, Stara Huta, Rozhkovichi and Bachivsk in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, as the result of mortar and artillery shelling, the districts of the settlements of Huriev Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, two-year, Western, Neskachny, Ternova, and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region were damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of settlements Ivanivka, Kislivka, and Krohmalne in Kharkiv; Novoselivka Lugansk region and Berestove in Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at Makiivka, Chervonopopovka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region from mortars and gun artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction of fire damage, areas of 18 settlements suffered. Among them are Spirne, Verkhniomianske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klischiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomikhailivka were hit by hostile fire.

Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region were affected by the fire from Novopavlivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 15 settlements were fired, in particular, Vremivka and Novopol of the Donetsk region and Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, and Novodanilovka in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Kozatske, Tiahinka, Komyshany settlements, and Kherson were hit by artillery shelling.

The invaders continue to exert moral and psychological and physical pressure on the local population. Thus, the employees of Zaporizhzhia NPPs who did not sign an employment contract with the occupiers blocked the passes for passage to the station, and the workers who were forced to sign the contract, announced a decrease in wages, reasoning that the station is not working.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, in particular, only 50 wounded occupiers have been brought to Tokmak in the last few days. Most of them, after receiving formal assistance, are sent back to the front.

Aviation of defense forces during the current day has struck 4 strikes in the areas of concentration of the invaders, and our units of missile troops and artillery struck 2 points of management, 2 air defense positions, and 3 areas of concentration of enemy's live force. "