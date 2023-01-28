NATO declares readiness for direct confrontation with Russia

NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia, as aggressor country’s strategic goals go beyond Ukraine.

According to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Russia is seeking to return to the old Soviet Union. This is not the first time it has come to a country with weapons. So NATO has to be on the alert.

"Now we are faced with the threat that is Russia. It comes to us uninvited at any time. So we have to be ready. We don't have time to prepare because it's up to them when they come," Bauer said.

At the same time, he assured that NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia. However, for this, the Alliance must rearm.

He also noted that the industrial production of the North Atlantic Alliance countries should be reoriented to the military sphere. In order to carry out rearmament, he believes that it is advisable to introduce a "peacetime war economy".

At the same time, Bauer clarified that he does not believe in a nuclear war, as Russian President Vladimir Putin "is not crazy."

"I think Vladimir Putin is not crazy, and that's good news. He has ideas that do not match our ideas. But he is not crazy. So, he is still a rational person," the admiral said.

