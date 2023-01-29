Explosions are heard in Kherson, - local telegram channel

Explosions rang out in Kherson.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

Probably, the shelling is being conducted from "Hrad". As noted, a fire broke out at the place of arrival.

New explosions are also reported.

There is currently no official confirmation of the information.

