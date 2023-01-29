ENG
Russians report about "bavovna" in Kursk region

Two villages in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation remained without electricity. According to the local authorities, it was due to shelling from Ukraine.

This was reported by the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the village of Chervonozhovtneve, Glushkiv district, Kursk region, came under mortar attack.

"There are no victims. Power lines were damaged, which left the village of Krasnooktyabrskyi and the neighboring village of Volfyne without electricity," wrote Starovoyt.

