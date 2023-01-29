Weapons factory in Iran was attacked by Israel, - WSJ

Israel carried out a secret drone strike on a defense complex in Iran. As the US and Israel seek new ways to contain Tehran’s nuclear and military ambitions.

This was stated by American officials and people familiar with the operation, Censor.NET reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Iranian officials said Tehran foiled an attempted attack by three small quadcopters on a munitions factory in the city of Isfahan, located next to a facility owned by the Iran Space Research Center, which has been sanctioned by the United States for its work on Iran's ballistic missile program.

