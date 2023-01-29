3 406 33
Reznikov expects that Ukraine will receive Western tanks in March
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov expressed hope that the tanks promised to Ukraine will be ready for use at the front in March 2023.
Reznikov said this in an interview with the Canadian CBC TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espreso.
He said it would take time to get the tanks and train the crews to use them, but expressed hope that they would be ready for the spring campaign, adding that March was the target.
He added that the supply of tanks "is not the end, but only the beginning of history."
