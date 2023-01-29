In Luhansk region, Russian occupants are forcing people to leave near front line, - Haidai
The occupation authorities in the Luhansk region are forcing people to leave villages and towns near the front line.
Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.
"People and even entire settlements near the front, Kreminna, Rubizhne, are being expelled by the occupiers. Just somewhere, without offering housing. They are closing the towns to entry and exit," said Haidai.
He emphasized that the Russian invaders are very afraid that some of the locals will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in particular, provide information about the location, number of personnel, places of concentration, and weapons of the enemy. Therefore, punitive and repressive measures are being intensified in frontline towns and villages, and the invaders are driving everyone deeper into the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password