Russian Federation may use pinpoint missile strikes on Ukraine, - OC "South"

Russia continues to exert pressure on the population, the possibility of pinpoint missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine is not ruled out.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the Russian occupiers began to use terror with small air attacks and preconditions, which is psychological exhaustion and pressure on the population.

She reported that Russia maintains 11 ships in the Black Sea, three of which are missile carriers with 20 "Kalibrs".

Humenyuk added that the missile carriers in the Black Sea are evidence that the Russian Federation "continues to keep the pressure".

"Point rocket strikes are absolutely not ruled out," she said.

Read more: Russians are bringing manpower to South, but it is technically unsecured, - OC "South"