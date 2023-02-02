Ukraine will become member of European Union, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, believes that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union.

She stated this on Thursday during a joint meeting of the European Commission and the Government of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Von der Leyen believes that the movement of Ukraine helps not only Ukraine itself, but also the European Union. "The day Ukraine became a candidate was a new beginning for Ukraine, and it was also a new beginning for the EU," von der Leyen assured.

The President of the European Commission is also convinced that the European Commission will help Ukraine get closer to accession, "until the day when the Ukrainian flag will be raised where it should be - in front of the Berlaymont building in Brussels." This is the building where the European Commission is located, in front of it are the flags of the full members of the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen also emphasized that she is in favor of strengthening business cooperation. "Our meeting is a signal to European investors," she explained.

