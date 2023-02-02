US allows Russians to participate in Olympics in neutral status - CNN

The United States does not oppose the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 and 2026 Olympic Games, as long as they do not represent their own country.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter by by CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand.

"The White House press secretary said the United States is not opposed to individual athletes from Russia or Belarus competing and qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics and 2026 Winter Olympics, as long as it is "crystal clear" that they do not represent their countries," the journalist wrote.

As a reminder, the International Olympic Committee called for the representatives of Russia and Belarus to be allowed to compete in a neutral status, provided that they were not found to be actively supporting the war in Ukraine.

