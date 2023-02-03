Germany wants to buy 15 Gepard installations from Qatar and transfer them to Ukraine, - Süddeutsche Zeitung

The German government wants to buy 15 Gepard anti-aircraft guns and their ammunition from Qatar for further transfer to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, Süddeutsche Zeitung writes about it.

According to the source of the publication, the Gepard installations were particularly successful in the fight against air raids, but, according to the newspaper, Ukraine has only about 30 thousand shells left for them, and therefore the Gepard is almost not used on the ground battles, but mainly for combat drones. Usually, it is fired only in economy mode.

Immediately after the end of the World Cup final, German officials appeared at the Qatari Foreign Ministry with a request to discuss the sale of 15 Gepard installations and ammunition for them, which were delivered to the Persian Gulf country to protect the stadiums.

Since then, attempts have been made to conduct business with Qatar, primarily to obtain more ammunition. New Defense Minister Boris Pistorius supports the purchase of 15 Gepard systems and their ammunition.

"The Gepard has proven itself very well in the war in Ukraine. If we could get more from our partners, that would certainly help the Ukrainians," he said.

