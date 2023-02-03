There is large-scale air alert in Ukraine
A large-scale air alert has been announced in all regions of Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online map of air alerts.
Currently, the alarm has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine. The A-50 anti-aircraft missile of the Russian Air Force took off in Belarus, as well as the MiG-31K, which is a carrier of "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles.
