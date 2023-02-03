Last night, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed stronghold of Russian army on Kinburn spit, - OC "South"

Russian occupying forces continue to withdraw weapons to the Kinburn Spit. Ukrainian forces are striking enemy positions effectively.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, reported this in a comment on 24 Channel.

According to her, last night the Armed Forces "had an achievement". Another stronghold of the Russian troops, which they set up on the Kinburn spit, was destroyed - these are two units of equipment, there are wounded among the personnel.

Humeniuk specified that the losses of the occupiers became known from radio intercepts.

She noted that Ukrainian defenders monitor every time the occupiers withdraw their forces to the Kinburn spit and continue to strike, which is why the Russian troops are not constantly there.

Nevertheless, since the Russian troops have the opportunity to bring forces to the Kinburn spit by land, they constantly bring new weapons there and shell the Ochakiv direction in order not to include the Mykolaiv region in the grain agreement.

Read more: Russians may be preparing for new missile attack, OC "South"