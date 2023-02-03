Ministry of Defense agreed on location for Bayraktar service center

The Ministry of Defense has agreed with investors and stakeholders on the location of the center for maintenance, ongoing repairs, modernization, training of personnel related to the operation of Bayraktar.

Colonel Borys Zakutnii, head of the Main Department of Defense Lands and Funds of the Ministry of Defense, told about this in an interview with ArmiyaInform, Censor.NET reports.

"Recently, we held a number of meetings with investors and all interested parties, during which the location of the center was agreed upon and a road map project was developed regarding the transfer of the land plot to use and the settlement of issues regarding further joint use of the airfield," he said.

Read more: Russian drone "Orlan-10" was destroyed on approach to Mykolaiv region, - AC "South"

The creation of the Bayraktar center is provided for by the memorandum between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Bayraktar Savunma company, which the parties signed in September 2021. The center will also train and train personnel who will work with these UAVs. It was planned that a number of such centers would be built and operated in Ukraine.

The next stage will be the launch of Ukrainian-Turkish UAV production. Baykar plans to invest its own funds in the construction of a factory for the production of drones in Ukraine, where Ukrainian specialists will work.

Despite the war, Bayraktar maintains plans to build a plant in Ukraine. The project is not frozen, it is in the process of negotiating formal agreements.