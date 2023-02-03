Summonses can be served both on streets and in shops: not everyone sits at home and waits - Colonel Kaluhin

Delivery of summonses in public places does not contradict Ukrainian legislation. Such methods are connected with the fact that conscripts can be registered in one place and live in another.

Colonel Serhiy Kaluhin, the head of the Pechersk Territorial Center for Manpower and Social Support, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

The journalist asked Kalugin how legal it is to serve summonses in shops, public transport and other places outside the place of registration.

"I can say that it is not forbidden to serve summonses [in public places]. I'll be honest: as an example, not all conscripts sit at home and wait under the door for someone to come to them and hand them a summons," Kaluhin said.

He reminded about Art. 65 of the Constitution, which states that the protection of the state and territorial integrity is an honorable duty of every citizen of Ukraine, therefore, in his opinion, all conscripts should have already appeared at the territorial recruitment and social support centers themselves, provided their data, to pass a medical examination and start serving in the ranks of the Armed Forces in case of suitability.

He emphasized once again that the law of Ukraine does not prohibit issuing subpoenas in public places - not everyone sits at home and not everyone follows the rules of military registration. A person can be registered in one place and live in another, the colonel emphasized.

"I don't think that serving summons is a method of punishment," he added.