"No one will surrender Bakhmut," - Zelensky
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that there will be no withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Bakhmut.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the head of state said this at a press conference following the results of the Ukraine-EU summit.
"No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can," the president said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password