"No one will surrender Bakhmut," - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that there will be no withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Bakhmut.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the head of state said this at a press conference following the results of the Ukraine-EU summit.

"No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can," the president said.

