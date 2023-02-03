Air alert has been announced throughout territory of Ukraine
An air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine.
This is evidenced by the data of the alerts.in.ua service, Censor.NET reports.
Earlier, the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group reported that an enemy MiG-31 had taken off at the Machulyshchi airfield.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password