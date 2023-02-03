ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5281 visitors online
News War
11 290 17

Air alert has been announced throughout territory of Ukraine

метро

An air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the data of the alerts.in.ua service, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group reported that an enemy MiG-31 had taken off at the Machulyshchi airfield.

Read more: Summonses can be served both on streets and in shops: not everyone sits at home and waits - Colonel Kaluhin

Air alert has been announced throughout territory of Ukraine 01

Author: 

air (28)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 