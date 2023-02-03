Air alert has been announced throughout territory of Ukraine

An air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the data of the alerts.in.ua service, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group reported that an enemy MiG-31 had taken off at the Machulyshchi airfield.

