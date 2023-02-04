Spartz is going to leave Congress, - CNN
Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who demanded control over American aid to Ukraine, said she intends to leave the US Congress.
This is reported by CNN, informed by Censor.NET.
Spartz decided to withdraw from the race for the seat held by Republican Senator Mike Brown. She also announced her intention to leave Congress.
"I have won many tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years," Spartz said in a statement- "However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls at home, so I will not be running for any office in 2024."
Victoria Spartz was elected to Congress in 2020. She is the first member of Congress who was born in Ukraine.
