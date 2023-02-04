ENG
Reznikov on tanks for Ukraine: There will be lot of them

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that "a lot" of tanks from foreign partners will soon arrive in Ukraine.

According to him, German Leopard, British Challenger, and American Abrams tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine.

"Officially: the Tank Coalition for Ukraine was born and is actively developing. Soon we will be happy to welcome Leopards, Challengers, and Abrams on Ukrainian soil. There are a lot of them," said Reznikov.

