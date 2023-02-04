Russians mobilize women from prisons in occupied territories - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the mobilization of women in the occupied territories

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"To replenish losses in manpower, the enemy is trying to involve convicted women in combat operations. Over the past week, the occupiers recruited about 50 people from the women's penal colony in Snizhne, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. It is also known that they have been sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training," the statement said.

