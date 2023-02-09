Number of people killed as result of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria exceeded 12 thousand.

The total number of dead in Turkey and Syria as a result of the earthquake reached 12,049 people.

In Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least 9,057 people have died. Another 52,979 were injured, according to the Turkish Emergency Management Agency, and 8,000 people were rescued from the rubble.

A total of at least 2,992 people have died in Syria.

According to the Ministry of Health and the White Helmets, more than 24,800 people were injured.

As is known, on the morning of February 6, southeast Turkey was shaken by several powerful earthquakes, the magnitude of the main one was 7.7 points. At lunchtime, aftershocks were repeated, causing new destruction. Earthquakes also caused serious damage to Syria.