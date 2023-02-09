There are positive decisions regarding fighter jets, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky, while in the EU, said that there are already certain positive decisions regarding the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine.

This was stated by Zelensky at a press conference together with the head of the European Council Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Regarding fighter jets, there are certain positive decisions that have remained behind the scenes, one does not want to fully prepare the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine also stated that after his visit to Britain, there is a rapprochement regarding the decision on long-range weapons