Air defense forces shot down 13 Russian missiles in Odesa
Air defense forces shot down 13 Russian missiles over the Odesa region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Maksym Marchenko, Censor.NET reports.
"The adversary launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine from strategic aircraft and cruise missile carriers.
As usual, the air defense units of Odesa did a great job and shot down thirteen missiles over the region! Thanks to the heroes-protectors of the sky of the Odesa region, you are the best! Glory to Ukraine!" noted the head of the regional administration.
