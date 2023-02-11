Russia has serious problems with ammunition - Canadian intelligence

Despite Russia’s claims of an alleged shortage of ammunition in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in reality the Russian invaders have significant supply problems of their own.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the message of the intelligence department of the Armed Forces of Canada on the Twitter network.

"Russian disinformation often projects Russian operational difficulties onto the Ukrainian side, and Russian forces in Ukraine are very likely to face their own supply problems," intelligence officials said.

It is noted that "Ukrainian forces continue to inflict heavy losses on advancing Russian units, especially around the towns of Bakhmut and Vugledar."

"Russia faced its own serious munitions problems during the war and turned to a few foreign partners to maintain stockpiles of some types of munitions," the Canadian military said.

