Putin must conduct new mobilization or curtail task, - British intelligence

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is faced with a choice - to deplete the army, curtail the tasks of the war or continue mobilization.

Such a conclusion was reached by the intelligence of Great Britain, Censor.NET reports.

British intelligence officers drew attention to the fact that the owner of the "Wagner" PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on February 9 that he would stop recruiting prisoners in Russia for the war against Ukraine.

It is noted that the data of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation already indicated a decrease in the level of recruitment of prisoners from December 2022. Probably, the news about the harsh realities of the war in Ukraine reached the convicts and reduced the number of volunteers.

The British write that the key factor in the termination of this scheme is probably the increasingly noticeable rivalry between Prigozhin and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The message says that the regular army of the Russian Federation, most likely, has now engaged the vast majority of mobilized Russians.

The Russian leadership is faced with a difficult choice: continue to exhaust its forces, curtail the task or carry out further mobilization, the report summarized.

