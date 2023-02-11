During day of February 11, Russians launched 7 missile and 23 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue their attempts to destroy the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, striking civilian objects and residential buildings

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The enemy does not abandon his intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, continues to attack civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched 7 missile and 23 air strikes. Conducted more than 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems."

