Putin has lost energy war against Europe - von der Leyen

Russia’s income from gas sales to Europe has fallen by two-thirds. And because of the oil price limit, it loses 160 million euros in profit every day.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated this at the plenary session of the European Parliament dedicated to the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to Lb.ua.

"He thought that because of our dependence on Russian oil and gas, it would be easy to influence Europe. But here too he was wrong. Today, a year after the start of the war, he has already lost the energy war he started. We changed our position thanks to reliable partners, and the results are visible. Russia's income from gas sales to Europe has fallen by two-thirds. The oil price limit means that Russia loses 160 million euros of income every day," said the President of the European Commission.

She noted that gas prices in Europe are now lower than before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Europe is investing more than ever in clean energy and energy independence.

"We are breaking one record after another as we develop renewable energy sources. Last year, for the first time, we produced more electricity from wind and solar than from gas. Thanks to European unity and a reasonable energy policy, we withstood the pressure of Russia and freed ourselves from our energy dependence. Our economy is performing much better than expected today, and at the beginning of the week we were able to revise our growth forecasts upwards," said Ursula von der Leyen.

At the same time, as the president of the European Commission noted, the Kremlin has to sell gold reserves to fill the gaps created by the lack of oil revenues. Thus, Putin's attempt to blackmail Europe with energy failed completely.