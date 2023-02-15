About 6 balloons were found in sky over Kyiv, most of them were shot down, - KCMA

About 6 enemy air targets were detected in the airspace of Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of KCMA.

"Preliminarily, about 6 enemy air targets were detected in the airspace of Kyiv. According to the information being clarified, these were balloons moving in space under the influence of the wind.

These objects could carry corner reflectors and some intelligence equipment. Air defense equipment worked on all air targets. Most of these probes were shot down. The purpose of launching the bullets was possible to detect and exhaust our anti-aircraft defense," the message reads.

The KCMA noted that the final determination of the type and characteristics of the aircraft and their equipment will be made after a detailed study and analysis of the remains of the downed objects.

