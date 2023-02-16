Putin made crucial mistakes, war is going in right direction for Ukraine, - Swedish Defense Minister Jonson

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin underestimated the Armed Forces and the will of Ukrainians, as well as the cohesion of the EU and NATO.

The Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jonsson, stated this in an interview with the EP, Censor.NET reports.

"In my opinion, Putin made two crucial mistakes. First, he significantly underestimated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the will of Ukrainians to fight and fight hard. And the second thing he underestimated was the cohesion between the EU and NATO. This led us to the movement in the right direction," he said.

According to the minister, he meant that Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, and recaptured Zmiiny Island.

"For the Ukrainian people, the situation is going in the right direction. And we will support you as long as it takes to guarantee your independence and territorial integrity," Jonson added.