France sent first AMX-10RC tanks to Ukraine - media

France is sending the first batch of 14 AMX-10RC light tanks to Ukraine. Ukrainian crews have already completed the training program.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Forces Operations.

These 14 AMX-10RC light tanks are the first of several dozen that Western countries pledged to deliver to Ukraine in early January.

This is the number of crews and leaders who have been trained in recent weeks at the Saumur Cavalry School, the cradle of French armored cavalry.

