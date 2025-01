On the morning of February 18, during an air alert, an explosion rang out in Khmelnytskyi.

Serhii Gamalii, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There was an explosion in Khmelnytsky! Stay in shelters!" he said.

"Another explosion!" he added in another message.