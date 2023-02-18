Currently, security of Moldova is ensured by Ukraine, - Sandu

Russia is already waging a hybrid war against Moldova, but today Ukraine ensures Moldova’s security.

This was stated by the country's president Maya Sandu at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"As long as Ukraine is fighting for its territory, there is no immediate danger," she said

Sandu reminded that recently four Russian missiles have flown over the territory of Moldova, the representative of the Russian Federation issued a threat that "Moldova is next", in addition, Russia waged an energy war against Moldova in the fall, raising prices and then stopping gas supplies.

Read more: Supporting Ukraine is not only moral decision to do so, it is our own security, - Stoltenberg

"Now it became known about a new plan - to organize protests and start negotiations on early parliamentary elections... a lot of cyber attacks and fake warnings about planted bombs - all this destabilizes society, taking into account the difficult economic situation due to Russia's war in Ukraine, creates the danger of unrest and riots, which Russia could use," the President of Moldova described the situation.

According to her, the country needs NATO's support in such matters as airspace monitoring, air defense, and air defense, and in hybrid warfare - support in strategic intelligence and cyber means.

Sandu also called for joint resistance to Russian propaganda, which is difficult for Moldova to cope with on its own. She noted that joint approaches are needed in the fight against propaganda for the war, work with social networks that spread disinformation and propaganda.