Enemy is trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 18, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The Russian Federation launched 16 missile strikes during the day, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Khmelnytsky and the settlement of Ukrainian in the Donetsk region. As a result, there is damage to residential buildings and casualties among the civilian population. In addition, the enemy carried out 4 airstrikes and carried out more than 30 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of further strikes by the Russian Federation remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy does not give up his invasion plans, despite significant losses. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. Areas of more than 20 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Okhirtseve, Vesele, Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, Kupiansk, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka, Dibrova, Belohorivka of Luhansk region and Spirne - Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 18 districts of settlements, in particular, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and New York of the Donetsk region, were shelled.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy fired artillery at 13 areas of populated areas. Among them are Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka of the Donetsk region and Malynivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria - Zaporizhzhia were damaged by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, as well as the districts of more than 20 settlements, including Beryslav, Kozatske, Vesele, Antonivka, Veletenske, and Berehove of the Kherson region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

In order to form a negative attitude towards Ukraine and discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine among the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the enemy conducts artillery fire on the territories controlled by them. Medical institutions, residential buildings and educational institutions are affected.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day made 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

During the current day, the defense forces destroyed 2 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, at the same time, struck one area of concentration of the enemy's manpower."