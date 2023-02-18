Modern fighters will be delivered to Ukraine only after war, - Wallace

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Ukraine will be able to get modern Typhoon fighters only after the end of the war.

He said this in an interview with Spiegel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to him, there will be no quick deliveries of fighters.

"At least not at this stage of the war, and I'm sure it won't even be six months from now. It's going to be quite a while before anyone puts fighter jets in Ukraine, let's be honest about that. Modern aircraft like the Eurofighter, which we have In Great Britain, we call it Typhoon, will be delivered to Ukraine only after the war," said Wallace.

According to him, this is the consensus among Western partners.

"Nevertheless, being ready in principle to take this step at a certain moment, we are signaling our determination to help Ukraine as much as it will be needed," he emphasized.

The minister reminded that pilot training takes a lot of time.

"That's why it's better to start now. We all don't know how this war will continue, whether it will continue for another year or two. By starting fighter training, we are preparing ourselves for the unexpected, on the other hand, we have nothing to lose," Wallace said. .

"If at some point we decide to actually send fighter jets, we will be ready. Unlike battle tanks, there will be no delays with fighter jets after a political decision is made," he explained.