After Putin’s speech, Serbian President Vučić expects "big changes on battlefield" in Ukraine in coming days

Serbian President Aleksandar Vui is visiting the United Arab Emirates, where he is discussing, among other things, the supply of kamikaze drones.

At the arms exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Vučić announced the signing of a contract for kamikaze drones for Serbia. Their delivery is expected in five to six months.

"Based on what I could see from Putin's statements, it is clear that he will continue the fight in Ukraine very fiercely, which, like the usual escalation of the conflict, will further complicate the situation of Serbia politically, militarily and in all other senses. This is what we expected, and I expect to see in a day, two or three, big changes on the battlefield and significant changes in further political actions towards Serbia, both on the part of the West and on the part of other international factors," Vučić clarified.

It will be reminded, on February 21, Vladimir Putin made a speech before the federal assembly. He once again blamed the West for the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, and promised to continue hostilities.

Putin threatened that in the case of supplying Ukraine with longer-range systems, Russia will "further push the threat" away from Russian borders.

He also stated that Russia is suspending its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Weapons.