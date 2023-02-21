Crimeans are increasingly being encouraged to join Wagner PMC

Russian state propaganda media in Crimea began to advertise mercenarism in Wagner PMC. Relevant banners have also appeared in streets and public transport.

A TV report states that the Wagner PMC recruits men aged 22 to 50, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Crimea.Reality.

At the same time, conscript service is not required.

"You will be offered a contract with a salary of 240 thousand rubles, bonuses for achievements, health and life insurance, a guarantee of all payments, modern workwear and the best equipment," the message says.

The advertisement is accompanied by a video message from the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who calls for "signing up for the Wagner PMC to "meet the nuclear war as one should."

Watch more: Mortars of 3rd SAB destroyed eight "Wagnerian" invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Earlier, advertisements for the Wagner PMC appeared on the streets and in public transportation in Simferopol.

The publication notes that on February 20, the founder of the PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his military company was experiencing a "complete shell famine" and called on the Russian Defense Ministry to provide the PMC with ammunition "in the right amount, which is available in warehouses." Prigozhin said that some unnamed interlocutors told him that he had "difficult relations" with people "upstairs," so he had to "apologize and repent," and then the Wagner mercenaries would receive ammunition.

Earlier it was reported that due to the conflict between the founder of the PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry, his company has to transport the bodies of the dead from the front by truckers and vehicles equipped with refrigerators.

Watch more: In occupied Donetsk - fire and explosions - social networks. VIDEO