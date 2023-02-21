Italian Parliamentary Committee recognizes Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide, - Zelenskyy

Foreign Affairs Committee of Italian Parliament recognized Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing on Tuesday after a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European Truth".

" The recognition of the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people is also important for us, as this year marks the 90th anniversary of this tragedy. Mrs. Prime Minister informed me that the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Parliament had already voted in favor of this important decision yesterday," Zelenskyy said.

"We expect that in the near future the relevant resolution will be supported by the Italian parliament," he added.

As a reminder, 19 countries have recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide.

On December 15, the European Parliament declared the Holodomor a genocide.