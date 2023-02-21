A series of explosions occurred in Mariupol - City Council

In evening of February 21, a series of explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Telegram channel of Mariupol City Council.

There were at least 11 explosions. Some of them were probably caused by enemy air defense.

Two hits were reported - in the area of AS-2 in the Central district and the Stan-3000 bus stop in the Kalmius district. The hits were likely in areas where enemy forces were concentrated.

There are also reports of problems with electricity and communication in the Central and Left Bank districts. The information is currently being verified.

