In occupied Mariupol, invaders began open mobilization

The Russian invaders in occupied Mariupol began mobilizing budget workers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Mariupol City Council.

"There has been information that a mobilization order has been sent to one of the educational institutions of the occupied city. Now the men who work as teachers and were the first to receive a Russian passport will be sent to the trenches," the report says.

The city council recalled that three employees of the occupiers' utility company "Avtodor" were also mobilized before this.

See more: In Kharkiv region, body of civilian who was shot by ruscists during occupation was exhumed. PHOTOS

"Such cases are not isolated. Soon it will become the new norm. Now the occupiers are looking for a new mobilization resource in communal enterprises and in the city structure, because everything is not so good at the front. So, as expected, Mariupol residents are already officially starting to be used as cannon fodder. yasa," the message says.