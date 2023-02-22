During Biden’s visit to Kyiv, Russian Federation conducted unsuccessful test of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile - CNN

During the stay of US President Joe Biden in Ukraine, Russia conducted a test of the intercontinental ballistic missile "Sarmat", which, most likely, turned out to be unsuccessful.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, this was reported by CNN with reference to two anonymous American officials.

One of the American officials told the publication that the Russian Federation had informed the US in advance about the launch of the missile across the deconfliction lines. Another official said the United States did not view the launch as an escalation by Russia.

CNN's sources also said the test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, nicknamed Satan II in the West and capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, appears to have failed. Otherwise, according to them, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have talked about him in his February 21 address to the Federal Assembly.

According to official Russian data, the Sarmat missile has a flight range of more than 11,000 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing 100 tons.

