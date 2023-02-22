Netanyahu may come to Kyiv, - Israel Hayom

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a visit to Kyiv soon.

This was reported by Israel Hayom, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The interlocutors confirmed that this issue is being discussed, although the Prime Minister's office refused to comment," the article says.

It is noted that last week's visit to Ukraine by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Eli Cohen, did not provoke a sharp reaction from the Kremlin, so "officials believe that, under the current circumstances, Netanyahu can visit Kyiv without incurring the wrath of Moscow."

"Representatives of the Ukrainian side said that the invitation for the visit to the Prime Minister has already been sent, but the date of the visit has not yet been determined," Israel Hayom claims.

We will remind you that Israel still refrains from providing weapons to Ukraine, fearing a conflict with Russia, which maintains a military presence in Syria. However, Israel provides humanitarian aid and became the first country to deploy a field hospital in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.