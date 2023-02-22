Russians shelled Novotiahinka in Kherson region: 2 people died

The Russian invaders shelled the village of Novotiahinka in the Kherson region with artillery, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian occupiers fired artillery at the homes of civilians in the village of Novotiahinka.

Fragments of enemy shells took the lives of two elderly people - an 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. They died on the spot from their wounds," the message reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian artillery and aviation stopped another offensive of occupiers near Bukhmut. VIDEO