"Bucharest Nine" will discuss further support for Ukraine, - Duda

Among other things, the leaders of the "Bucharest Nine" are discussing ways to further support Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during the opening of the "Bucharest Nine" summit on Wednesday in Warsaw with the participation of US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we want to think together, among our closest allies, about our next steps before the B9 summit in Bratislava and the NATO summit in Vilnius, as well as the possibility of providing further support to Ukraine," the Polish leader emphasized.

According to Duda, this year's B9 summit is of particular importance in the context of the approaching anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, which began on February 24.

He recalled that last year, the day after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, B9 leaders met in Warsaw to discuss the biggest challenges for NATO's eastern flank and how to support friends in Ukraine.

Read more: More than 16,000 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian Federation have already been identified - Children’s Rights Commissioner, Herasimchuk