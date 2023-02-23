ENG
We call on every responsible state to support resolution tomorrow, - Zelenskyy on UN vote on Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on all countries to support UN General Assembly’s resolution on Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Voodymyr Zelenskyy in Twitter.

He noted: "The Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly has resumed its work and will consider the issue of a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter on sovereign equality and territorial integrity. We call on every responsible state to support the resolution tomorrow."

