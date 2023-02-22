Kuleba: Key elements of Zelenskyy’s formula included in draft UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine

UN General Assembly’s draft resolution on peace in Ukraine covers key provisions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula.

The document provides for "the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine and a clear qualification of Russia's actions," he told reporters on Wednesday during a visit to New York to participate in a series of events dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Answering a question from Ukrinform about the main ideas that the Minister wants to convey during his stay in New York, he said: "There will be two key signals at the General Assembly meeting. The first is President Zelenskyy's peace formula... The second is an opportunity to address the countries of the so-called global South - Africa, Asia, Latin America. I know very well the state of their thoughts, questions, doubts, and some unreasonable positions."

According to Kuleba, some countries are trying to justify "their so-called neutrality or attempts, as they like to say, to be friends with both Russia and Ukraine."

His speech at the GA meeting, in particular, was devoted to responding those doubts and such a position.

Kuleba said that there is a "fierce behind-the-scenes struggle" around the draft resolution, as Russia is trying to dissuade some countries from voting for it. It is also using its satellite, Belarus, to amend the document in order to "at least reduce the number of votes in support of the resolution, and at most, to slow down its adoption and drown it in the discussion of amendments and changes."

He said that it was originally planned to adopt a resolution on Russia's responsibility on the anniversary of the war. However, it was later decided that it should be "a powerful political document, and consideration of the resolution on the tribunal was postponed until later.

Kuleba said he held a series of bilateral meetings to convince representatives of other countries to support the Ukrainian resolution.

"There is a bloody diplomatic struggle for votes in offices, corridors and telephones," he said.

As for his speech at the UN Security Council meeting on February 24, "it will be more focused on the strategy of protecting the international order," he added.

