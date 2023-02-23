ENG
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez arrived in Kyiv

On February 23, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister's Twitter.

"Today I am returning to Kyiv. We will be with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," Sanchez wrote.

Read more: Spain plans to send 6 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

