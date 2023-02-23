Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez arrived in Kyiv
On February 23, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister's Twitter.
"Today I am returning to Kyiv. We will be with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," Sanchez wrote.
