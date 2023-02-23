Russia’s war with Ukraine will last at least another year, - Wallace

The war between Russia and Ukraine will continue for at least another year. Putin has crossed the line and is not going to stop.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

When asked by SkyNews reporters whether we will see the war between Ukraine and Russia continue in another 12 months, Wallace said: "I think we will."

"I think that Russia has shown complete disregard not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine but also for its own soldiers," he said.

Read more: Modern fighters will be delivered to Ukraine only after war, - Wallace

He added that more than 188,000 Russian soldiers were killed or injured as a result of Putin's "catastrophic miscalculation."

"When someone has crossed the line and thinks it's OK to do this to their own people, effectively running a meat grinder for the military, I don't think they're going to stop," Wallace added.

Read more: "Great" Russian offensive is advancing "by meters, not kilometers", - Wallace